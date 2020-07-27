The UK’s first budget hotel chain is set to complete its reopening of hotels in the Grantham area.

Grantham South Witham Travelodge will reopen for business on Friday July 31.

This is the chain's third and final reopening in the area following lockdown, with Grantham A1 Travelodge and its Grantham Colsterworth Travelodge reopening last week.