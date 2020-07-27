Home   News   Article

This is when Grantham South Witham Travelodge will reopen its doors

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 10:56, 27 July 2020
 | Updated: 10:58, 27 July 2020

The UK’s first budget hotel chain is set to complete its reopening of hotels in the Grantham area.

Grantham South Witham Travelodge will reopen for business on Friday July 31.

This is the chain's third and final reopening in the area following lockdown, with Grantham A1 Travelodge and its Grantham Colsterworth Travelodge reopening last week.

