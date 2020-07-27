This is when Grantham South Witham Travelodge will reopen its doors
Published: 10:56, 27 July 2020
| Updated: 10:58, 27 July 2020
The UK’s first budget hotel chain is set to complete its reopening of hotels in the Grantham area.
Grantham South Witham Travelodge will reopen for business on Friday July 31.
This is the chain's third and final reopening in the area following lockdown, with Grantham A1 Travelodge and its Grantham Colsterworth Travelodge reopening last week.
Read moreBusinessCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorMatthew Taylor
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)