Travelodge, the UK’s first budget hotel chain, will remain open during lockdown to provide accommodation for workers who need to travel for work, local authorities and other vital groups that are allowed to stay overnight.

The hotel chain celebrates 35 years in business this year and has selected Grantham as one of its key target areas to support in the current lockdown.

Currently, there is a need for overnight accommodation from workers who have to travel to Grantham for work and from other local groups that are allowed to stay overnight.

This applies to all three of the Travelodges in the Grantham area, including South Witham, Colsterworth and Grantham A1.

Earlier this year, Travelodge implemented into all of its hotels, TravelodgeProtect+ a multi-million programme of cleaning and social distancing measures in line with government guidance. This investment is designed to keep Travelodge customers and teams safe and protected.

Travelodge Protect+ has been developed by a dedicated cross-functional hygiene strategy team and will become the way Travelodge operates going forward. The programme includes comprehensive cleaning throughout its hotels using an antiviral disinfectant, additional post clean room checks with digital tracking in place to ensure consistently high standards and thermally disinfecting all linen and towels.

Comprehensive training has been provided to every hotel team member on cleaning, hygiene and social distancing, as well as installation of customer hand sanitiser stations in key locations in the hotel.

To minimise contact, housekeeping team members will not enter customer’s rooms during their stay and the hotel offers both contactless payment and contactless check-out.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: "In these unprecedented times, our hotel teams across the UK are working enormously hard, under great pressure, to support local communities.

"We are currently operating hotels from Plymouth to Elgin, including Grantham. Providing vital overnight accommodation for workers who have to travel to Grantham for work, and for other groups that are allowed to stay overnight.”

“We are reviewing daily which hotels are best positioned to support growing demand whilst ensuring we comply with the restrictions in place to protect all individuals.”