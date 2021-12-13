A Grantham man has received a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to six offences of breaching fire safety regulations.

Chate Singh, aged 33, of Manthorpe Road, Grantham, the sole director of CP Nottingham Ltd, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court where he was handed a 12 month custodial sentence, reduced to eight months for early guilty pleas, for fire safety offences relating to the Ebers Hotel in Mansfield Road, Nottingham.

Mr Singh, who is also a director of the Urban Hotel Grantham Ltd, was responsible for the Nottingham property and the sentence is suspended for 18 months.

In addition to this, Mr Singh was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and to pay prosecution costs of £12,000.

CP Nottingham Ltd received fines totalling £18,000 and it was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £12,000.

His Honour Judge Watson, sentencing, described Mr Singh’s conduct as “a wholesale failure to ensure the safety of (their) staff and guests,” which could have had “catastrophic consequences” in the event of a fire.

He went on to say that there is no room for inadequacy to this extent in respect of protecting people from the dangers of fire. He concluded that these were very serious offences and warned Mr Singh that he had only just avoided immediate imprisonment.

Fire protection station manager Tom Clark, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It is particularly encouraging that the courts have shown that fire safety within Nottingham and Nottinghamshire is taken very seriously, and we welcome the comments made by His Honour Judge Watson when passing sentence.

“Whilst we are saddened that this case has had to brought before the courts, fire safety deficiencies must be taken seriously, and the appropriate action taken when required.

“Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service does and will always seek to work with and support business owners, particularly during the current economic climate.

“However, staff, members of the public and visitors using premises within Nottingham and Nottinghamshire need to feel reassured that they can do so safely.

“Furthermore, business owners who do comply with their fire safety obligations also need to know that those who don’t will be challenged.

“We hope that this sentence sends out a message that we take fire safety matters very seriously, and that we are committed to keeping people safe.”

According to Companies House, Mr Singh has been a director of Urban Hotel Grantham Ltd since April 2016.

The Urban Hotel on Swingbridge Road, Grantham, cancelled guest bookings, weddings and other events earlier this year when it started taking in refugees from Afghanistan.