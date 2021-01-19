Belton Woods in Grantham have closed their lodges, pending an investigation, after a suspected dog poisoning incident.

Kelly Claypole, the resort manager for Belton Woods lodges, announced the temporary closure on social media to warn other pet owners.

She said: "We have been called on-site this evening (yesterday) as we have had a suspected dog poisoning within the woods/up the main driveway.

"The owner's dogs have been rushed to the vets and are currently receiving treatment.

"It comes a week after we have placed dog waste bins and started enforcing the rule that dogsmust be kept on a lead at all times.

"As a result Belton Lodges will now be closed to allow an investigation to ensure no other pets come into harm as well as our beloved wildlife that we have onsite.

"We are aware of other incidents reported on social media affecting a number of dogs in surrounding areas which may be due to a water born bug from playing in and drinking from puddles, rivers and lakes, but we cannot speculate at this time if this incident is connected.

"Please keep your dogs safe."