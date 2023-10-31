A hotel near Grantham will stop accommodating asylum seekers next year.

The Home Office has confirmed that Stoke Rochford Hall will stop being used as asylum accommodation by the end of February 2024.

Residents in the hotel will be moved to other accommodation.

Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel.

Gareth Davies, MP for Grantham and Stamford, said: “I know the repurposing of these hotels has been a cause of great concern among constituents, not least those impacted directly by cancellations to bookings and even some weddings.

“I am grateful to all those who took the time to contact me and share their views, and to Lincolnshire County Council leaders, in particular Councillor Martin Hill OBE, who have kept me informed on their involvement.

“Since the Home Office first opted to use hotels, I have been in ongoing contact with local authorities, Home Office officials and Ministers, holding several in-person meetings to put across the concerns and strength of feeling among local residents.

“I am pleased that the Home Office has listened, and that Stoke Rochford Hall can soon return to its normal line of business as an important asset to our local community.”

Last year, a number of weddings at the hotel were cancelled as it took in more refugees.

What do you think of the announcement? Let us know at comment@granthamjournal.co.uk