Belton Woods hotel, spa and and golf resort has received a gym upgrade as part of a multi-million pound investment across health clubs within The QHotels Collection.

The upgrade includes a state-of-the-art gym, with new technology, personalised training, the latest equipment and immersive workout experiences.

Working with Life Fitness, the collection of hotels is rolling out a major investment programme to fulfil their vision in making the hotels the country's 'best fitness offering hotel group.'

Belton Woods Hotel. (44672094)

The Belton Woods resort refurbishment includes Discover SE3HD interactive cardio machines, SPARC Trainers, PowerMill Climbers, IC7 indoor cycle bikes and various strength and cable machines.

The Health Club has also created a fun, exciting and energetic workout environment with the introduction of the Life Fitness SYNRGY station, which enables members of all abilities to train independently or in a small group.

Keith Pickard, golf, leisure and spa director, said: "It has always been our desire to offer the best gyms, fitness and leisure activities in the country.

"Now after 18 months of planning and looking for the perfect partner, that vision is real; this will also be our biggest investment in over two decades and the best you can get.

"We are introducing an anytime, to suit your needs gym and training facility for everyone and at the highest level of coaching and with the best equipment.

"Many high profile athletes and celebrities are training with some of the high level equipment we are featuring in our gyms."

Life Fitness have spent 50 years creating equipment for amateurs to professionals worldwide, with their equiptment being used by Wimbledon contenders, the Lawn Tennis Association and major sporting facilities globally.

Jodi Phillips, UK business development and hospitality manager of Life Fitness, said: "We’re thrilled to be able to provide equipment and programming to Belton Woods that will provide its guests and members from across Lincolnshire with premium, effective exercise experiences.

"At Life Fitness, we pride ourselves on working with our partners to understand their vision and requirements, then bringing these to life with our wide range of solutions.

"We have seen an increase in people wanting more ‘on demand’ sessions and personalised programmes when they visit a fitness suite, and we’re pleased that The QHotels Collection vision reflects this, too."