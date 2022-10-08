Shirley Croft was built on Harrowby Road, New Somerby, in the mid-1880s for the Hornsby family, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

The house changed hands many times over the years. In 1887 builder and contractor William Murr and his wife Frances lived there, until Frances died aged 49.

William sold the goods from their house, including his Derby dinner set.

The Shirley Croft Hotel was originally built as a family home. (59744171)

At the time of the 1891 census, leather manufacturer John Shaw lived there with his family, but by 1901 he had moved to a house on St Peter’s Hill.

Just after the turn of the century, miller and merchant Henry Bell lived there with his family.

The property later became an annex for St Anne’s School, with classrooms, latrines and a residential block.

Housing is being built on the former Shirley Croft Hotel site. (59744458)

Shirley Croft became a popular hotel for many years, hosting many local wedding receptions. After the hotel closed, it was split into several residential units, before being demolished in 2011.