Grantham-born hotelier buys historic Angel & Royal Hotel - years after working in its kitchen
Published: 12:00, 10 July 2020
Grantham’s oldest hotel has been bought by a Grantham-born hotelier who once worked in the kitchen of the historic building.
The 13th century hotel, in High Street, has been sold by Ashdale Hotels to Dean Harrison, an experienced hotelier who was brought up in the town and whose family still lives here.
Dean worked for a time in the kitchen at the Angel & Royal as a youngster.
More by this authorMarie Bond
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)