Grantham-born hotelier buys historic Angel & Royal Hotel - years after working in its kitchen

By Marie Bond
-
Published: 12:00, 10 July 2020

Grantham’s oldest hotel has been bought by a Grantham-born hotelier who once worked in the kitchen of the historic building.

The 13th century hotel, in High Street, has been sold by Ashdale Hotels to Dean Harrison, an experienced hotelier who was brought up in the town and whose family still lives here.

Dean worked for a time in the kitchen at the Angel & Royal as a youngster.

