A Lincolnshire housebuilder has helped schoolchildren get in the spirit of National Children’s Gardening Week.

Allison Homes Central has donated wildflower seed packets and children’s gardening tools to Corby Glen Community Primary School and Kirton Lindsey Primary School.

Each school has received 50 wildflower seed packets and two gardening tool kits, to encourage the pupils to learn new skills and enjoy spending time in the school gardens.

Pupils at Corby Glen Community Primary School have been getting in the gardening spirit.

Natalie Willcock, headteacher at Corby Glen Community Primary School, said: “National Children’s Gardening Week is a fantastic way for us to inspire a love of gardening amongst our pupils.

“The seed packets and tools from Allison Homes have come at a perfect time as we have just started our very own gardening club, so this will be a brilliant project for the children.”

Corby Glen Community Primary School is located near Allison Homes ‘The Orchards’ Development, a collection of two, three and four bedroom energy-efficient homes.

Mallory Matthew, sales manager at Allison Homes Central, said: “Supporting the local community is a huge part of our ethos at Allison Homes, so when we heard about National Children’s Gardening Week we knew we had to get involved.

“This is a wonderful event, encouraging children to get outside and hopefully discover a new hobby. We are delighted to have made these donations to help pupils grow their very own wildflower gardens, and can’t wait to see the finished results.”

National Children’s Gardening Week runs from Saturday, May 27, until Sunday, June 4.