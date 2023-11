Firefighters attended to a house fire last night (Thursday).

Crews from Grantham attended the incident in Tinsley Close, Claypole at 6.36pm.

There was fire damage to one frying pan, a wooden spatula and a kitchen worktop.

Fire news

There was also smoke damage to the remainder of the house.

Firefighters inspected the property as the fire was already out when they arrived.

The blaze was a result of the hob being left on.