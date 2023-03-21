A house is severely damaged after a fire broke out this morning (Tuesday), with an injured resident taken to hospital.

Several Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to the fire this morning in Cecil Street.

The fire was caused by a "flammable liquid placed in an open fire to light it, causing a flash back", said a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Four fire attended the fire on Cecil Street in Grantham. (63099838)

The spokesperson added: "This has been a house fire resulting in severe fire damage to dining room in a mid terraced house with fire damage to the remainder of property.

"The adjoining properties numbers suffered slight smoke ingress.

"Our crews have extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and a hose reel. They also used thermal imaging cameras, a portable fan and a short extension ladder.

"The resident has been transported to hospital by EMAS and a neighbour treated for slight smoke inhalation."