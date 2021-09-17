A Grantham man has accused a housing developer of being "unreasonable" after a failed property purchase left him £3,000 out of pocket.

David Williams put down a deposit on a new build house in The Colleys, off the A52 in Grantham, but was left reeling after the deal fell through.

In a contract signed with the developer, Countryside Homes, Mr Williams was to complete an exchange of contracts within four weeks, however, he claims that this was not enough time to complete the sale of his house, which was in a chain.

David Williams (51335179)

Mr Williams, who lives in the Grantham area, explained that he wanted to buy a new property and chose a plot for a soon-to-be-completed new build in The Colleys.

He said: "We were asked to put a deposit down to secure the plot and we put £1,000 forward in cash.

"Subsequently we changed the specifications slightly of the house and added £2,000 more extras to the property, which was due for completion at the end of September.

"In the paperwork that we encountered, one of the things we signed was that an exchange of contracts should be completed within four weeks."

With the buyer for his house in a housing chain, Mr Williams explained that "there was no way it could have possibly been completed in four weeks".

He continued: "At the end of that term, [the developer] turned around and said, you haven’t completed, we’re going to sell the property to somebody else. At that point, I said, give us our money back and they refused.

“I’m trying to recover the £3,000 by going down various routes.”

"They’ve had our money since about June when we secured the plot. My beef is basically that they treated us like dirt, without any proper explanation other than we failed to exchange in four weeks.

"It’s just unreasonable, I wouldn’t think any property would sell within four weeks.

“Had they offered something in return, maybe I’d have considered it. I’d like it all back, but they haven’t offered any of it back and it was just refused.

"As it happens, our buyer has just pulled out, so we’re still in the same house."

Mr Williams said that he had only dealt with sales people at the site, who he described as "nice and very encouraging."

He added: “They never mentioned once that if you don’t complete it in four weeks, it’s all off. That was not mentioned by them verbally."