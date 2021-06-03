Councillors are looking for a solution to debates over household waste recycling centres.

There have been various recent complaints regarding both fly-tipping in the area and the booking system in place at local recycling centres, including the centre off Alexandra Road in Grantham.

At today’s Lincolnshire County Council executive meeting, councillors discussed possible ways to resolve the situation.

Household Waste Recycling Centre (tips) across the county will open on 18 May – for garden waste and wood only (47298999)

While they played down links between the current booking system and an increase in fly-tipping, they did debate available solutions.

While some councillors stressed the importance of getting back to pre-pandemic normality, others were advocates for a hybrid system that incorporates a mixture of booking and free-to-visit hours. Some voiced their support for keeping booking systems in place altogether.

Concerns were also raised over the suitability of the application used for booking recycling centre use, with cost being a major issue.

Councillors hope to come to a decision soon regarding the future of household waste recycling in the area.