Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham attend household waste fire in Long Bennington

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 08:58, 06 April 2023
Emergency services were called to a household waste fire that was left unattended.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham were called to Valley Lane in Long Bennington yesterday (Wednesday) at 5.16pm.

This followed reports of smoke in the area.

Fire news. Photo: Stock image (63201288)
The crews extinguished the fire, which was caused by a controlled burn that had been left unattended.

The fire caused severe damage to a quantity of household waste.

