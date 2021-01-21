Plans to build a 40-home residential development on the site of a former Grantham secondary school have been approved this week.

The Lincoln Diocesan Trust and the Board of Education and the Lincoln Diocesan Trust and Board of Finance were seeking permission to build 40 homes, including eight affordable homes, on the 1.3 hectare site, off Queensway, in what was the site of Grantham Church High School before it was demolished in 2014.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee heard how a similar proposal of 44 homes on the site had already been approved in 2015, but has now been reduced to 40 homes to allow for some on-site surface water attenuation.

Outline planning permission has been given for 40 homes on the former Grantham Church High School site, Queensway. (44050964)

Planning agent Lynette Swinburn described the application as “an important opportunity to deliver new housing in Grantham.”

Speaking at the online meeting on Wednesday, she said: “It represents an opportunity for the redevelopment of a brownfield site to create 40 new homes. Grantham is at the very top of the district’s hierarchy for growth and the fact that the site is previously developed offers an ideal location for new housing.

“The scheme can contribute towards local facilitiesand services by offeringeight affordable homes, over £150,000 towards education, over £26,000 towards healthcare and nearly £110,000 towards open space and play space.”

Potholes on Queensway. (44051332)

However the scheme was met with some opposition.

Councillor Ian Selby, of Harrowby ward, raised concerns about the state of the roads nearby and asked for the decision to be deferred until committee members had been given the opportunity to visit the site when it was safe again to do so.

He said: “It is not making best use of the area. I went to view the site yesterday and the entrance is very narrow.We are talking of 40 properties. That’s on averagetwo cars per property so you are looking at an additional 80 vehicles coming out on to a narrow little road that goes on to the Queensway estate. I am absolutely appalled at all the potholes on the surrounding roads. When you’ve got 80 more cars on them as well as the construction traffic, it is just going to get worse .”

Councillor Phil Dilks expressed his regret that there are “only eight out of 40 affordable homes."

He added: " I appreciate that we have got a policy of reducing the requirement for 20 per cent in Grantham from the normal 30 per cent but that means that we lose four extra affordable homes in Grantham where I would suggest they are most needed.”

The application was approved by the majority of members with one against and two choosing to abstain.