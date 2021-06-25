Councillors have given their approval to outline plans for a village housing development.

Framptons Planning applied to South Kesteven District Council for outline planning permission to build 81 new homes in a former limestone quarry.

At a South Kesteven District Council planning meeting held yesterday (June 24), plans were put in front of councillors for the site in Castle Bytham to the west of Station Road and north of Clipsham Road.

Plans for 81 new homes in Castle Bytham. AT Architecture

Following a previous site visit which was undertaken by councillors and officers, concerns were raised about possible drainage issues.

Coun Harrish Bisnauthsing (Lib Dem - Stamford St. Mary's) said: "On the site visit a pool of water collected, it's quite high there with a 50 to 60ft drop. Where will the water from the top discharge or go to?"

Officers assured councillors that comprehensive flood risk drainage consultees raised no objections and that the site is more than capable of being drained as it is porous limestone.

Coun Robert Reid (Con - Bourne Austerby) said: "I would pay tribute to my colleague's observations. That particular entrance, now 81 it's going to be, there is a drain missing. We all know it's missing that's why that water is there.

"I would like to dwell on that point as it's come up three times now so can it be particularly noted?"

The new application is an amended version of one originally submitted, which sought consent for up to 136 properties.

The number of proposed dwellings has been reduced from 136 to 81 following concerns from the public, consultees and officers that any increase in numbers would harm the nature and character of Castle Bytham and would not be policy compliant.

The site area has also been reduced, to exclude part of the site adjacent to Station Road, that has permission for six dwellings, and has been sold to a third party.

The wider site was originally granted outline planning permission in 2017 for 85 dwellings and a shop. An application was approved in 2018, which amended the development to 87 homes and a shop.

Since then, a number of reserved matters applications for residential development and a full application for the shop have been approved.

The shop has been completed and a material start to the residential development has been made through construction of an access road.

Coun Ian Selby (Unaligned - Grantham Harrowby) questioned how trees will be planted given that it is a limestone quarry.

It was confirmed that it is likely top soil would be used, similar to around the rest of the district.

He then went on to recommend the plans for approval, describing the site as having a 'lot of potential'.

Coun Selby said: "I do recall the site visit well and one thing that struck me was the road at the top ground area entrance in.

"I just thought it was very well made and the quality of pavement really was good."

He added: "I just think the whole setting for the site really appeals to me.

"If it was somewhere I would like to live it would be great."

Coun Bisnauthsing seconded the proposal and with 13 votes in favour, the application gained unanimous support.