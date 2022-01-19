Reserved matters of a 25-home planning application will be discussed by the SKDC Planning Committee tomorrow.

The proposal concerns a site west of Swinstead Road, Corby Glen, including a selection of one and two bed bungalows and two to four bed houses.

Only five of the homes would be detached, with the rest being semi-detached.

The proposed site plan (54369161)

This application will be discussed by the committee tomorrow, who will look at key issues, including the impact on the character of the area, impact on residential amenity, highways and drainage.

The application site is west of Swinstead Road, Corby Glen, with Ferdale Close to the north and open countryside to the west.

Following a Design PAD meeting, the layout had undergone revisions, with changes including the redesign of the building into four separate character areas created through material and tile colour changes.