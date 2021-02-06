A village community has adapted during the pandemic to find a way to support each other through difficult and testing times.

The village of Sedgebrook has strengthened its community bonds, with the creation of a dedicated village website and newsletter, while continuing to organise Covid-friendly events to maintain a sense of normality.

Many of these developments began with Sam Wade, an events manager and Sedgebrook villager, whose work dried up at the beginning of the first lockdown.

Sam Wade. (44238869)

Sam took flyers round the village with her phone number and the village email address, offering help to anyone who needed it. From there, a WhatsApp group of volunteers was formed – proving its worth almost immediately when one villager had a suspected heart attack.

Kiki Steele and Tim Nuttall, the resident LIVES emergency crew, were not far behind one neighbour arriving with the defibrillator and a first aider willing to help.

Villagers started messaging Sam with useful information, such as where to order in shopping, what was open, great local businesses to support which would deliver to the door and which were happy to collect prescriptions, as well as the parish council using the system to send round important Government announcements.

Phone boxes in Sedgebrook were decorated with rainbows and cheery drawings. (44238872)

This information was distributed daily via an informal email newsletter.

Sam said: “The number of subscribers soon rocketed when word spread. So much info was coming in that a website was hastily set up to store it all as a quick reference guide.”

Residents sent in photos to cheer up the website, and a photo competition was born, with local photographer Jim Evans as judge.

As mental health started to become a nationwide talking point, villager Marion Hingley-Hickson, a mental health professional, wrote a series of tips on how to stay sane in such uncertain times.

Heather Maitland toured Sedgebrook on VE Day in her vintage 1931 Austin Seven. (44238875)

Sam said: “Marion’s tips were invaluable in helping us all through.”

Other villagers did their bit, as Jenny Stuart organised a book and jigsaw swap, while School Lane resident Jane Clare’s two sons, Felix and Sullivan, were keen participants in decorating the phone box with rainbows and their cheery pictures, along with contributions from other village children.

Sam said: “Even the households that were forced to shield managed to play their part to show their gratitude for those who were fetching shopping and prescriptions for them.

“The Pierrepoint family is one such household, yet they managed to secure a supply of potting compost when everyone took to gardening in the summer.They had a bulk delivery to their house and sorted it for socially distanced collection to everyone else.”

Tina Bailey, whose house overlooks the village green, set up an outdoor pop-up café, offering any passers-by the chance to grab a hot drink and a socially distanced chat.

The idea of a ‘driveway jumble’ came from Chris Warby, which involved villagers putting unwanted items at the end of their driveway.

Sam said: “We all took the time to stroll around and it was actually incredibly social, whilst keeping socially distanced.The star attraction was definitely the rotavator, but books, toys, garden equipment, plants, bikes and much more changed hands that day, as well as raising a sizeable sum for charity.”

With VE Day looming, Nick Wade and Andrew Green duly strung up yards of the leftover Jubilee bunting around the village green. Heather Maitland organised a tour of the village in her vintage 1931 Austin Seven, complete with fancy dress, while Elisabeth Carnell did a wonderful display of village memorabilia from the era.

Residents picnicked and barbecued in front gardens in their family bubbles and wandered around to look at the displays and decorations around the village.

Sam said: “The emails have continued and resident Jane Denton has commented that these were a lifeline during the early days of confusion and she really looked forward to the contact these emails brought each day.

“There are now roughly two emails each week – one newsletter giving all the latest info, links to church service and parish council info, reminders on when the chip van is coming and any great little finds by villagers, and the other one with a challenge each weekend.

“Our challenges have so far included a scavenger hunt, a tin foil sculpture challenge, lockdown limericks and ‘how many things can you fit into a matchbox?’!

“There are also some residents taking part in the Great British Birdwatch over last weekend as well as regularly ‘attending’ the weekly Jay’s Virtual Pub Quiz.

“A midweek social via Zoom sees a few residents each week catch up for a chat over a coffee and try to claw back some normality – hopefully when it is warm enough to sit outside again we will be allowed back out to the village green and the outdoor pop-up café.”