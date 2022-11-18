Pudsey bear returned for Children in Need 2022, and this is how people across the area took part in it.

Roger Graves, who works for HSBC in Grantham, cycled 182 miles and has so far collected £1,500 for the annual fundraising event.

He visited other HSBC branches in Grantham, Oakham, Stamford, Kettering, Corby, Peterborough, Stamford, Spalding, Wisbech and King's Lynn to raise funds.

Roger Graves at Silverstone with Children in Need mascot Pudsey Bear. (60755103)

He even made a stop to join the finale of the BBC Rickshaw Challenge, where he cycles a lap of Silverstone with Rickshaw, five children and TV presenter Matt Baker.

Stephanie Berridge sent in a picture of her 10-year-old daughter Eliza Brewin, who attends Long Bennington Academy.

Ten-year-old Eliza Brewin. Credit: Stephanie Berridge (60759518)

Stephanie said: "At Long Bennington school today (November 18) they are playing games that cost 20p each to raise money for Children in Need."

Brother and sister Lucas Kirk and Isla-Mae Kirk had their faces painted to show their support for Pudsey, as pictured by their mother Charnia Kirk.

Lucas (left) and Isla-Mae Kirk (right). Photo courtesy of Charnia Kirk (60759494)

Charnia said: "The children were super excited to go to school in their PJ's and fancy outfits as they wanted to support children that need some help."

Three-year-old Harrison Mitchell. Picture courtesy of Robyn Leia Mitchell (60759411)

Mother Robyn Leia Mitchell sent in a picture of her three-year-old son Harrison Mitchell.

Harrison dressed in his Pudsey pyjamas, as his nursery was holding a pyjama day.

Are you taking part in Children in Need? Let us know at comment@granthamjournal.co.uk.