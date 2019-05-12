'How can county council be among best for potholes?'
Lincolnshire County Council is among the top five councils in the country for repairing potholes, according to new data revealed.
One wonders how they arrive at these figures. Are they based on ‘FixMyStreet’ updates?
If so, then they are not accurate as on more than one occasion I have received updates to say: “All necessary work has now been carried out and no further action is planned. Thank you for reporting a fault to Lincolnshire County Council. State now changed to Fixed.”
The latest was as recent April 23, 2019 and I reported it again.
Three days later, on April 26, I received a reply saying: “We need to investigate this report. We will contact you again when an update is available. State changed to Investigating.”
Still awaiting an update.
So the numbers of potholes being repaired are being fabricated to suit the county council needs.
Also, how many of those done in the last year are ones previously repaired that needed doing again, and will need doing again in the next six months?
Alan
By email
