A study has revealed that South Kesteven's broadband is below the national average.

The area sits third in Lincolnshire in terms of download speeds – with an average of 50.4 Mbps. The national average is 64 Mbps, while users in Lincoln benefit from 84 Mbps broadband.

The district is also behind North Kesteven, where the average download speed is 57.9Mbps.

South Holland is in the broadband slow lane (42613394)

The figures come to light following a new report that outlines the UK’s race to deliver 1GB broadband for all homes by 2025. If this is achieved, the average speed in South Kesteven will almost 20 times faster than it currently is.

The Broadband Stakeholder Group (BSG) – an industry body that advises the Government on broadband – says this investment is especially important as a result of the coronavirus.

BSG CEO Clare MacNamara said: “The case for sustained investment in 5G and gigabit connectivity in support of the UK Government’s 2025 ambitions has never been stronger.

“Digital connectivity has never been as critical to our ability to navigate our new normal, socially-distanced lives as citizens, businesses and consumers, and the need for regulatory and policy certainty has never been greater.

“As connectivity will be one of the key facilitators of economic recovery, it is more important than ever for Government and Ofcom to incentivise and support investment. This could particularly benefit people living in sparsely populated and rural areas where network roll-out isn’t economically viable. For these communities, COVID-19 has only served to widen the digital divide.”

The Lincolnshire league table

Lincoln – 84 Mbps (average download speed)

North Kesteven – 57.9

South Kesteven – 50.4

West Lindsey - 44.5

East Lindsey – 40.1

Boston – 35.7

South Holland – 34.4

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal