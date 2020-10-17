Lightsource BP will be outlining its proposal to fund, develop and build a 49.9MW solar installation on 173 acres of land at Gonerby Moor, near Cliff Lane, Marston, at a virtual community information event.

Residents from the surrounding area are invited to attend the online event, where further information will be made available on the proposals.

The Lightsource BP team will show a brief video outlining the proposals for the solar project, and will then hold a Q&A to answer any queries and gather feedback from the local community.

solar farm (26076462)

The proposed Gonerby Moor solar installation aims to provide enough clean renewable energy to 14,375 homes, saving 14,600 tonnes of carbon emissions every year, the equivalent of taking 3,250 large family cars off the roads.

A bespoke biodiversity management plan will be developed in conjunction with the planning application, in a bid to enhance the site for local wildlife.

Lightsource BP is also eager tohear from wildlife enthusiasts and local schools who may be interested in playing a role in the ongoing monitoring of wildlife on the site, as part of the company’s drive to contribute positively toall the communities it serves.

The community information event will be held online on Thursday, starting at 7.30pm, and interested parties can join via the project webpage, www.lightsourcebp.com/uk/proposed-projects/gonerby-moor

The team said it is aware that not everyone has access to the internet, and encourages those who are unable to join the online session to call 0333 200 0755 or write to its environmental planning and sustainability team at: Lightsource BP, 7th floor 33 Holborn, London E1CN 2HU.