Keeping your dog warm is the focus of this month's column by Sara Barnes, of Grantham business Who Lets Your Dog Out? She writes:

Wow, what a cold snap!What was with the snow the other day?

I don’t know about you, but I had to put the heating on, to keep the dogs warm.

Sara Barnes, of Who Lets Your Dog Out? (57543763)

When it is colder we need to remember that our dogs will potentially feel the cold as well, so a jumper (if they will let you), extra blankets, duvets or raising their bed off the floor are all ways to help them stay warm in the home without necessarily needing to put the heating on.

When out exercising your dog don’t let your dog go swimming if the air temperature is under 7C.

Even if they haven’t been for a swim keep an eye on your dog for signs of hypothermia:

Shivering – this is a natural response to being cold, but if your dog gets too cold then they will stop shivering. Dogs with thin coats, especially whippets and greyhounds can really feel the cold not just because of their low body fat, but also their thin coat;

Drowsiness, confusion or clumsiness – this is something to be concerned about unless your dog is normally a bit of a clutz;

Pale gums – this is a sign that the bodies starting to reduce blood flow to extremities to protect vital organs. Just lift yours dogs lips to check their gum colour and if they will let you apply pressure with your finger to see how quickly the capillaries refill.

Treatment of hypothermia:

Dry them off with a towel, if wet;

Warm them up slowly, wrap them in blankets/towels/your coat. Don’t use hot water bottles or other direct heat sources in case you burn your dog;

If they are conscious try to get them to drink some warm (not hot) water to start the warming process from the inside as well;

Get them to the vet to get properly checked over.

If you want to know more about pet first aid then check out our upcoming pet first aid courses.

Visit: wholetsyourdogoutuk.com