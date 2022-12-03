As the NHS faces its toughest winter, the chief executive officer for the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Andrew Morgan, gives vital advice. He writes:

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, we are seeing an increased volume of patients in our hospitals.

All of our departments are busier than they have ever been and this year’s winter is likely to be one of the most challenging faced by the NHS.

Andrew Morgan, chief executive of Lincolnshire United Hospitals Trust (61014254)

We see more and more patients who are very poorly as well as a high volume of patients we need to admit through our emergency departments and on to our wards.

It is important that once a patient is well that they return home for their proper rest and recuperation, as all patients benefit from being in the right environment for recovery. By ensuring our patients are getting the right care where and when they need it we can ensure our emergency departments do not become overcrowded.

This also reduces the risk of ambulance delays and allow our ambulance colleagues to be prepared to respond to community needs.

Across Lincolnshire, we work as a healthcare system to tackle any issues and relieve pressure on emergency care.

To help support this we have secured £7.2 million of additional funding which has been designated to support the development, delivery and enhancement of alternative pathways that provide care closer to home for our patients and reduce the burden placed upon our emergency departments and acute services.

All of these plans have our patients as the priority and ensuring people receive the right care in the right place and when they need it is essential to how we operate and how we prepare for what is ahead.

We advise all patients to ensure they are staying well this winter and to help themselves by visiting NHS 111 online, which can signpost to the relevant healthcare service for you. You can also access care from your local pharmacy, your GP or an urgent treatment centre.

We also urge eligible people to get vaccinated against flu and Covid-19.