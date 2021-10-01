The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven will once again run its annual shoebox scheme to spread a little festive joy to less fortunate families in Eastern Europe this Christmas.

Rotarians are appealing for people to collect a box, fill it with presents and return it so that it can be distributed to those in need.

Boxes can be picked up from the Grantham Journal office on Watergate and brought back once filled.

Rotary club launches its festive shoebox scheme. (18781437)

The shoeboxes can be collected from Tuesday onwards.

To cover the cost of producing the box and transport, the Rotary club asks for a donation of £2, which can be attached on the box when returning it.

There are four categories for the boxes: toys for boys and girls, teenagers, household goods for older folk and families, and items for babies up to 12 months.

Rotarians urge people not to include food (other than tinned food), sweets and chocolate, battery operated toys, matches or aerosols. They also ask for people not to include any sharp objects in the toy boxes.

The Rotary Club recommends items such as jigsaws, action figures, dolls, fluffy toys and games for younger boys and girls.

For a box aimed at teenagers, the Rotarians suggest including sportswear, make-up, writing or drawing materials and games.

They also recommend including household goods for families or older people. For example, scarves, gloves, hats, toiletries or cosmetics.

Rotarians also suggest aiming your gifts at new mothers of babies under 12 months, which could include baby oil, wipes, shampoo and blankets.

The Rotary club asks that people only use the official boxes which are specially designed for the journey to Eastern Europe.

To find out more, visit: www.rotaryshoebox.org