A Journal reader is urging people to make the most of their turkey carcasses after Christmas by making soup.

Linda Jackson, from Grantham, has submitted a recipe to make use of a turkey carcass in the days after December 25.

She called it a "very simple meal", and added, "don't waste that turkey carcass".

Country Soup mix is part of a reader recipe to make use of leftover turkey carcasses. (61494755)

Linda said: "Having celebrated Christmas with a turkey or a chicken, then save that carcass with any left-over meat scraps hanging off and any remaining stuffing inside and make a soup with dried country soup mix which is available in the supermarkets in the dried peas and lentils section."

The recipe includes 500g of country soup mix, which includes pearl barley, yellow split peas, green split peas, and dried peas.

Linda suggests using half of the country soup mix to soak the night before.

The recipe also suggests a mix of vegetables, for example, onion, carrot or celery.

Linda also suggests optional additions like potatoes, leek and dried herbs, such as parsley and thyme.

Last of all is one to three tablespoons of plain or corn flour, or potato smash, to thicken the soup.

Linda describes it as "a warm and hearty low-cost meal with readily accessible ingredients".