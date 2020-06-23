The face of our town centres changed last week to accommodate coronavirus regulations.

Shops reopened with markers appearing on lampposts and stickers on the pavements to ensure shoppers keep 2m apart and in some instances, there were barriers up to help people with the new queuing systems.

The reopening of non-essential retailers, including clothes shops and department stores in England led to a 51 per cent surge in customers heading to the high street, new data shows.