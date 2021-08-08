A village cricket club refurbished their pavilion on a shoestring budget with the help of local businesses and volunteers.

Ancaster Cricket Club completed their revamp of the pavilion at their pitch in Ermine Street on July 24.

The project, driven by the efforts and donations of local businesses and volunteers at the club, took around three months.

The pavilion after completion

Originally built in the 1970s, the pavilion had become “run down”, according to club stalwart, Neil Butters, who was heavily involved in the rebuild.

The pavilion was first constructed by volunteer labour in the village, with the tradition staying strong around half a century later.

Neil said: “Well, we’ve known for two or three years[that something needed doing] because it got so run down.”

How the pavilion looked before

Neil said somebody could have possibly made an application to the Lottery Fund but didn’t because “I’m not that sort of person”.

“Because I socialise so much and I know so many people, I’m pretty fortunate that I can get a few people to muck in, but sitting down and doing a big lottery grant, that’s not my forte,” said Neil.

“It’s 50 years old now and it is still a wooden structure, but it does look smart now.”

On behalf of Ancaster Cricket Club, Neil thanked Ben Allen and his team at Jewsons in Sleaford, Donna Moodie and Emma Moodie and Quantas Kitchen and Bathrooms, Tony Hinch Plumbing and Liam Probert for the electrics.

Neil Butters, left, and Steve Burrows

Also given thanks were Nigel Cotterill for his installation work, Ken and Jo Watson, Fred and Sue Lambert for decorating, as well as Steve Burrows, Sam Harris and Jake Kerr for the external work

Neil continued: “Because everyone was doing it in their spare time, it took around three months. It was done on spare Saturday mornings.

The new kitchen at Ancaster Cricket Club

“It’s a great thing to have achieved.

“It was built in the 1970s on community spirit. It was all built voluntarily in those days and to do that again in this day and age is good to see I think.”

To commemorate the opening of the new building, Ancaster Cricket Club held a village picnic, with local band The Element providing live music for the families that went along to celebrate.

When asked how it felt to sit down and watch people enjoy the new pavilion,

Neil said: “It was fantastic. We had a super afternoon with loads of families down there. It was a really good afternoon.

The Element playing at Ancaster Cricket Club as the club celebrated completing the pavilion. Photo: Gary from No. 29 Barbers Studio, Ancaster

“My family’s been in Ancaster since Roman times I think. Pretty much forever.

“My dad was heavily involved in village sport and the playing field, and his dad before then. I enjoy it.”

In a post on Facebook, Ancaster Cricket Club said: “Here is a massive thank you to all the people who have donated time, effort and materials to the village playing field pavilion.

“From an idea to give this project a little bit of a spruce up to get it through a few more years, it blossomed into something much more than that.

“In the 1970s, the pavilion was originally built by voluntary labour by village locals and it’s so great to see in 2021, roughly 50 years later, the same tradition carrying on.”