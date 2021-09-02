An online conveyancer is on the hunt for a mansion tester, where someone will get paid to live in a luxury property and try out all of it's features.

The UK's largest online conveyancer is offering a dream role for house-hunters in Grantham, who will be tasked with staying at the grade II listed property , Manor Holcombe, for free in order to give feedback on their experience and test out it's exciting features.

Highlights of the home include a heated swimming pool, private gym and games room, and in addition to this the newly appointed mansion tester will receive £500 in cash.

Manor Holcombe in Somerset (50831652)

Manor Holcombe has been restored to enhance its original Georgian features whilst also introducing all of the necessary and luxurious modern additions across three floors.

There are 8 large bedrooms on the top and bottom floors, allowing guests to enjoy time together whilst also having space to relax inside or in the landscaped grounds outside.

The chosen candidate will need to review the online service offered by My Home Move Conveyancing to provide insightful feedback on their experience.

Dev Malle, chief business development officer at My Home Move Conveyancing, said: "Buying a new house is an incredibly exciting experience, but it can also be quite daunting, finding the right legal service is often part of the challenge.

"It can be one of the biggest purchases you’ll make and therefore it’s important to find someone you can trust to help guide you through the process.

"That’s why we wanted to put our expertise to the test, as well as giving prospective house-hunters a little taste of luxury as they review our online service, all while getting paid to do so.

"After such a challenging year, we’d like to invite anyone who fancies a break in one of Britain’s most stunning properties to apply, and become our Mansion Tester."

If you are a detail-oriented, luxury-seeking house-hunter then this could be the job for you.

Applicants will need to be available for a stay at the Manor Holcombe in Somerset between Tuesday 21st September and Wednesday 23rd September.

If you want to apply for the position, you need to visit https://myhomemoveconveyancing.co.uk/become-our-mansion-tester/ and fill out the application form before 12pm Monday 13th September.