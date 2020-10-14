A Grantham-born HR Director for the Ministry of Defence has received a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Siobhán Sheridan, aged 49, was "delighted" to receive her CBE for services to Defence, the highest ranking of OBE that can be achieved.

Brought up on the Earlsfield Estate, her parents Mary and Paddy Walsh still live in the town. Siobhán took great pleasure in going back to see them in light of her achievement.