A hub set up by the district council to help the elderly and vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis has so far received more than 1,100 calls from those in need of help.

Around 1,500 people in South Kesteven are volunteering their services to help the vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak, including 55 volunteer groups.

South Kesteven District Council is working with key partners to ensure a co-ordinated community response is helping the most vulnerable residents. The hub is staffed by council workers and works in partnership with the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum.