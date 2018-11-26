Huge crowds flocked to Grantham Christmas lights switch on

Thousands of people flocked to Grantham town centre yesterday to officially start the countdown to Christmas at the annual Christmas light switch on.

The event attracted thousands of festive shoppers to St Peter’s Hill for a Christmas market and fun fair topped off with the switching on of the tree lights on the Green.

Fr Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s Church, welcomed the crowds before the lights were switched on by Father Christmas himself, assisted by Ryan Blair, a member of Grantham Disabled Children Society.

Everybody was invited to take part in a countdown from 10 before fireworks were set off.

There was also market stalls set up in front of the Guildhall, a Christmas craft market in the Guildhall ballroom, a fun fair, Santa's Grotto, vintage fire engines, bands, an organ and refreshments in the popular tea tent.

The festivities was organised by the Grantham Carnival and Events Group with support by South Kesteven District Council.

See this week's Journal for more photos and details.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?