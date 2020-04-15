Drivers have been left scratching their heads due to huge differences in fuel prices across the area.

Those in need of their cars for essential work are discovering startling variations in prices at the forecourts.

This week, unleaded petrol from Asda at Grantham stood at 102.7p per litre, while diesel was 108.7p, closely followed by Sainsbury's where unleaded was 102.9p and diesel 108.9p

There are big differences between both petrol and diesel prices (33279298)

Elsewhere in Grantham, unleaded was 106.9p and diesel 112.9p at Esso in London Road, while unleaded was 111.9p and diesel 115.9p at both Esso in Harlaxton Road and BP on Somerby Hill.

Figures show the average cost of a litre of petrol was £1.12 last Monday, compared with £1.20 seven days earlier — the largest drop since 2003.

Many supermarkets have slashed their prices as a result of the sudden drop in the value of oil amid the coronavirus crisis.

Howard Cox, from the FairFuelUK campaign group, wants companies to dramatically lower their prices.

He said: "In an extraordinary time where we all must adhere to government advice to reduce risks to our health, the fuel supply chain has been ripping off drivers to the tune of £23.8 million per day.

"Every time oil prices change, it must be scrutinised by an independent PumpWatch body."

FairFuelUK claims that, since Christmas, the average petrol car owner is paying £11 more to fill up their tank than necessary.

Petrol is now less than £1 at some forecourts, but experts believe prices will drop further.

A spokesman for AA said: "Pump prices are beginning to reflect the plunge in costs but there is much further for them to fall.

"Lower pump prices are not an excuse for people with cars to break the lockdown and drive unnecessary journeys."