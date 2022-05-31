Grantham RiverCare saw a huge turnout of volunteers in support of clearing the River Witham.

The event on Saturday saw over 27 volunteers attend the groups 133th clean up, after it was first formed in 2004.

The stretch of the River Witham from Bridge End Road to the white bridge in Wyndham Park was cleared.

The Grantham RiverCare held one of their regular clean ups, with a turnout of over 27 volunteers. (57012792)

Ian Simmons, co-lead of Grantham RiverCare said: "Every clean is important because it brings rubbish out of the river.

"It would be nice if we didn't have to do it but we have to.

"The sun always shines and this time we had some new faces.

"They are really a dedicated bunch of people from the community."

Items that the group found for this month's clean up included a wheel barrow, four bikes, a fridge door, a 15 foot metal pole and 11 shopping trophies.

Alongside regular clean ups, the group continues with the Citizen Science projects as they are currently surveying for invasive Himalayan Balsam.

The next clean up is due to take place on Saturday June 18.

If you would like to be involved, you can find out more information on their Facebook page here.

