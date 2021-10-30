A memorial event was held in memory of an adventurous Grantham man described as “a joy”, who tragically died aged just 19.

The life of Christopher Maslin was celebrated at Ancaster Duke Coverts Scout Campsite last Saturday, the day before what would have been his 20th birthday.

Christopher died on October 28 last year, but due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time, his family and friends were unable to hold a wake. However, Christopher’s parents, Steve and Amanda Maslin said they were overwhelmed by the turnout for his funeral at Grantham Crematorium.

Christopher Maslin died aged 19. (52662915)

More than 200 people attended the memorial party, which celebrated Christopher’s many achievements, and allowed his family and many friends to gather at his favourite place and share happy memories and photos of him.

Amanda said: “His huge personality and his contagious smile meant that he left a massive impression on everybody he met. He was loved by many and was a joy to be around whatever he was doing.”

As Christopher worked for Papa John’s, a pizza van was at the memorial, allowing everyone to enjoy his favourite food. There were also fair rides, a disco, a memorial marquee where people could share their favourite memories and photos, and in true scouting style, a bonfire and camp.

A memorial tent for Christopher at the memorial party. (52662919)

Christopher absolutely loved his car, so a mini car meet also took place as part of the memorial.

As well as mother Amanda and father Steven, Christopher was close with his younger sister Leah and his cousin Holly and his large extended family of cousins, aunties, uncles and grandparents.

Born in 2001, Christopher was described as an “inquisitive” and “bright” child. He was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome at a young age.

He spent his primary school years at Belton Lane Primary School and Harrowby Infants, which then followed on to National Junior School. Eventually, Christopher found his place at Ambergate school.

Amanda recalled: “Ashley Caress and the team at Ambergate always believed in Christopher and never once doubted his abilities.”

At Ambergate, Christopher began to develop his social skills and make friends. One of his teachers, Mrs Pell said: “Chris always was very handsome with the cheekiest glint of his eye and a winning smile.

“I remember trying to teach him science when he was in Year 9. It was impossible as he knew more than me and had to politely correct me when I gave incorrect information.

“I will always remember Chris as witty, cheeky (but always respectful) and a joy to have in the class.”

Christopher had many adventures during his teenage years, including an exchange trip to Germany with Ambergate school, where he climbed mountains, tried new foods and met new people. He loved to travel and had also visited Tunisia, Florida and Spain with his family.

His love for the outdoors was reflected in his involvement with the Scouts, starting out as a Beaver at the age of six and continuing until he became an Explorer Scout. Scouting gave him many many unrestricted opportunities including countless camping trips around the UK and even Switzerland where he visited Kandersteg, the permanent international scout jamboree, where he experienced many more amazing adventures.

Amanda said: “Nothing phased him, and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t try or help someone else to achieve. Christopher also became a young leader at the age of 14 with 7th and 9th Grantham Scouts and was loved by his scouts.”

Christopher moved to Sir William Robertson Academy in Year 10 where he made friends for life and achieved some excellent GCSE results.

After completing his Year 10 work experience at Grantham Computer Centre, he secured himself a Saturday job there as staff were so impressed. He later secured a second part-time job at Papa John’s.

After school, Christopher went to Newark College to study IT. He completed the first year, but having bought his first car during this time, which he loved, he decided to pursue a career as a mechanic.

Amanda said: “He would do anything for his friends or family, whether they needed help to fix their computers, to change a tyre or fix their car, or just a shoulder in the middle of the night when his friends were having relationship troubles.”

Another friend recollected how “he would always make sure I had a place to stay and always knew how to make me laugh, even to the point when walking back at silly o’clock in the morning we would be singing our hearts out all the way home”.

Having struggled to make friends as a child, his friends meant the world to him.

Donations were taken at the memorial party, totalling £300 which will be split between Ambergate and Grantham District Scouts, which both helped Christopher to become the “confident, amazing young man he was”.