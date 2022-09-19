Hundreds of people have paid their respects to the Queen by watching her funeral today (September 19) on big screens in church and at the cinema.

Special screenings of the funeral was streamed live in St Wulfram's Church and at the Savoy Cinema.

More than 100 people attended the screening in the church to see the funeral service which took place in Westminster Abbey at 11am.

St Wulfram's Church had invited people to watch the funeral saying: "No one needs to be alone to watch this important service in the life our country."

After the screening, Fr Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram's, said: "Over 100 people were there which is really good.

"We have held a special daily service in church over the past week where we have seen lots of different people. We have had a good reaction from people on marking the occasion. It has been well received."

A Paddington bear was given pride of place in the pulpit of the church. The Queen made a short film with Paddington as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

One of those who attended the church screening was former forces man Paul O'Reilly, who has served with the Tank Regiment, Parachute Regiment and special forces.

Mr O'Reilly, a King's School boy before joining the forces, said: "I thought the service was lovely. I thought the choice of hymns was excellent. The Lord's My Shepherd is my favourite hymn. I don't think anybody does it better than the Brits."

Mr O'Reilly said he was "very proud" to have served the Queen as a member of her Armed Forces.

The funeral was also screened live by the Savoy Cinema which saw more than 200 people attend.

Savoy manager Thomas Crook said: "We didn't know how many people to expect, but our first screen was full and we had to open a second screen.

"There was free tea and coffee for people to help themselves. Everybody seemed pleased and there were people who even came with chocolates for us.

He added: "We are very pleased with the turnout."

The funeral service was attended by close to 2,000 people. Following the service Her Majesty's coffin was taken in a specially-designed hearse that will carry her to Windsor where she will be buried next to husband Prince Philip and other members of her family.

The Queen will be laid to rest inside St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle today (Monday) at 7.30pm in a private interment service attended by members of her immediate family.