Hundreds enjoy Grantham St Wulfram's Christmas tree festival

Hundreds of festive visitors were treated to a spectacular display of twinkling lights, music and decorations at St Wulfram's Church Christmas tree festival.

The hugely successful festival was open to the public from Thursday until yesterday (Sunday) and featured more than 100 Christmas trees that had been decorated by a variety of local businesses and individuals.

A snow globe proved very popular with the youngsters (and adults!) after it replaced the ice rink that was set up in the last tree festival in 2017.