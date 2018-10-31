Around 200 business leaders from across the East Midlands are meeting in Lincolnshire this week for the tenth annual Duncan & Toplis Directors Briefing.

The event will see seven speakers from local and national businesses as well as financial experts and politicians speaking about matters and issues that are important for business in the area. Those who attend are also encouraged to share their own ideas, experiences and best practice and to discuss current issues and opportunities.

For many, it’ll also be the first chance to discuss some of the policies announced in Monday’s Budget and a final chance to consider the implications of brexit before Britain formally leaves the EU in March.

The Duncan & Toplis Directors Briefing 2018 takes place at Belton Woods Hotel near Grantham on Friday 2nd November. Speakers include:

Dominic Bunning from HSBC who’ll be speaking about the Bank of England, Brexit and beyond.

Ruchi Aggarwal, director of Business Development for Lincoln International Business School at the University of Lincoln

Vice President of the British Chambers of Commerce, Sarah Howard.

MP for South Holland and The Deepings the Rt Hon John Hayes CBE who will be speaking about the character of social and economic change.

Paul Richmond, managing director of management consultancy, The Gro Group who’ll be speaking about the power of curiosity in business.

Liza Robbins, CEO of Kreston International; a network of over 200 independent accounting firms in 123 countries.

Helen Doughty, director and co-founder of SHD Composites, a Sleaford-based company which manufactures tooling and materials used in motorsport and aerospace industries.

Director and co-founder of SHD Composites, Helen Doughty who’s speaking at the event said:

“I’m looking forward to the Directors Briefing: I’ve been to it for a couple of years previously and I always find it very interesting. I think it’s a really good event which includes local professionals as well as local businesses and it’s wonderful to be a part of it. Duncan & Toplis has been a huge part of what our story is and it’s lovely to give a little bit back.

“I think that every day raises new challenges and it’s key to work with local business and to support each other. We understand the situations, we understand the challenges one another are facing and having someone to speak to who has the same daily dilemmas and monthly or annual dilemmas is invaluable, especially in today’s economic environment.

“It’s very hard not to mention brexit and I think it’s very interesting to see how other companies are dealing with it. There is a kind of solidarity in that businesses just have to get on with it and having the support as a network that comes from an event like this is very helpful.”

Director at Duncan & Toplis, Tim Godson said: “This is the 10th annual Directors Briefing we’ve hosted in the East Midlands and while it’s always an important date in the business calendar, this year our briefing is particularly important, coming days after the Chancellor’s Budget and just five months before brexit.

“For this year’s briefing, we have some extremely experienced, talented and interesting speakers who can share expertise from a wide spectrum of business, politics, finance and industry. The Director’s Briefing is a chance to really learn from other industry leaders and experts and it’s a great way to adapt to the latest developments and prepare for the year ahead.”

Tickets for the Directors’ Briefing are free, but visitors must book their place by visiting www.duntop.co.uk/events.

Duncan & Toplis is also hosting five post-Budget seminars for business leaders in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire. The seminars are taking place in Spalding, Boston, Lincoln and Stamford on Tuesday October 30th and in Melton Mowbray on Wednesday October 31st. To book your place at one of these seminars, visit www.duntop.co.uk/events.