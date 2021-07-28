Parkrun made a welcome return to the grounds of Belton House on Saturday.

The event, which runners take part in all over the country every weekend, has not taken place since early last year because of the pandemic.

Several hundred people took part in the free 5km event at Belton - one of more than 500 that took place in parks and green spaces around the country - 16 months since they were suspended due to Covid restrictions.

Park Run winner Rupert Jordan.

Rupert Jordan won the Belton event which takes place every Saturday at 9am. Some runners even took their dogs along for the run.

Anybody interested in taking part in Parkrun must register first but you only have to do this once before taking part in as many events as you wish.

Park Run returns to Belton House.

Park Run returns to Belton House.

Park Run returns to Belton House.

Park Run returns to Belton House.

Park Run returns to Belton House.

Park Run returns to Belton House.

Park Run returns to Belton House.

Park Run returns to Belton House.

Park Run returns to Belton House.