Hundreds of people protested outside Grantham Hospital this afternoon to show their opposition to the downgrading of the A&E unit and the removal of services.

Staff and union members joined campaigners and members of the public to show their support in a silent protest.

United Lincolnshire NHS Hospitals Trust (ULHT), which runs the hospital, will downgrade the A&E unit to an urgent treatment centre from June 22 and is removing general medical wards on a temporary basis while increasing the number of elective patients at Grantham hospital, including the transfer of chemotherapy, cancer surgery and other surgery from across Lincolnshire. Some members of staff at Grantham Hospital are being asked to move to Lincoln and Boston hospitals as a result of the changes.