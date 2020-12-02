Hundreds join search for missing pet dog in Grantham

A Facebook page set up to help find a family dog that went missing three days ago has attracted hundreds of likes.

Three-year-old white husky 'Atlanta' vanished from her home on Trent Road, Grantham, on Sunday afternoon after it is believed that someone opened the gates to the property.

Owners Brittany Turner and Vicki Watson are desperate for news and have enlisted the help of a Drone search and rescue team to help track their missing pet.

Atlanta has been missing since SUnday. (43377174)

Brittany said: "She was allegedly last seen on London Road at 9:30pm on Sunday. All vets and RSPCA has been informed. We suspect she will be around the Barrowby area."

There have been two possible sightings in the area behind Miller and Carter Steakhouse on Barrowby Road.

Vicki added: "We have got the drone going to search the area and have set up feeding stations. We are asking that people do not go looking in the area incase it scares her away."

If you see Atlanta or have any information, please contact Brittany on 07368 360645, Vicki Watson on 07979 722716,email: Brittany_2000@live.co.uk or search for 'Find Atlanta - Missing Grantham NG31' on Facebook.