Hundreds of bikers ride into Grantham on Easter Egg Run
Published: 10:46, 27 March 2023
| Updated: 10:53, 27 March 2023
Hundreds of bikers made a impressive sight as they rode into town for their 32nd Easter Egg Run yesterday (Sunday).
The bikers started from their traditional location at the Rutland Arms pub in Bottesford before rising along the A52 to Grantham and the Meres leisure centre.
They delivered hundreds of Easter eggs to be distributed among local children in need.
The Deputy Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, was at the lesire centre yto greet the bikers as they arrived with their gifts.
The bikers then made their way to Melton Mowbray to deliver more eggs.