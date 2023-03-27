Hundreds of bikers made a impressive sight as they rode into town for their 32nd Easter Egg Run yesterday (Sunday).

The bikers started from their traditional location at the Rutland Arms pub in Bottesford before rising along the A52 to Grantham and the Meres leisure centre.

They delivered hundreds of Easter eggs to be distributed among local children in need.

The bikers arrive at The Meres, many dressed up for their Easter egg run. (63208965)

The Deputy Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, was at the lesire centre yto greet the bikers as they arrived with their gifts.

A thumbs up from this Easter rabbit. (63208989)

The bikers arrive at The Meres leisure centre with, left, event organiser John Bartlett, and Deputy Mayor of Grantham Councillor Mark Whittington there to see them. (63209023)

A long line of bikers approach The Meres leisure centre. (63209019)

Hundreds of Easter eggs were donated by the bikers. Photo: Ian Selby (63209021)

Hundreds of bikers took part in this year's East egg run. (63208993)

Many bikers sported their bunny ears. (63209015)

This biker preferred to arrive on three wheels. (63208995)

Generous bikers brought Easter gifts for local children. (63209002)

The bikers make their way to the Meres leisure centre. (63209010)

The bikers then made their way to Melton Mowbray to deliver more eggs.