Hundreds of children to march in St George Parade, Grantham.

Some 800-900 scouts and guides are expected to take part in this year’s St George’s Day Parade in Grantham on Sunday April 22.

The annual event sees scouts and guides from across the district gathering at the town bus station on Wharf Road at 2pm before leaving around 20 minutes later.

It will then head up the footpaths on St Peter’s Hill, High Street and then Vine Street and Swinegate before entering St Wulfram’s Church at 2.40pm. there will then be a Mayoral review of colours outside the South door before a service at 3pm.

At 3.45pm, the service will end and the parade will head back to the bus station for 4pm, before being dismissed at 4.30pm.

The colors shown will include the Union Flag, St George’s Flag and the Scouts World Flag.

Guides taking part will ionclude groups from Grantham East, Grantham North, Grantham ||Central and Rural.

The Scout Groups taking part include the Caythorpe & Duke’s Covert Scout Group, the Colsterworth Scout group, the Foston Scout Group, Grantham District Explorer Scouts, the 2nd, 7th, 8th and 9th Scout groups, the Ancaster Scout Group, the Barrowby Scout Group and the Bottesford Scout Group.

Eileen Booth, district commissioner for Grantham & District Scouts, said 800-900 children are expected to take part. Grantham Rotary will be doing the marshalling.