Members of the community are invited to gather at the Friendly Bench in Bottesford tomorrow (Wednesday) to mark Remembrance Day.

They will be joined by members of Royal British Legion Granby, Barnstone and District Branch, including their standard bearer.

More than 400 individually crafted poppies will be displayed on the bench.

The Friendly Bench in Bottesford (52915570)

Lyndsey Young, founder of The Friendly Bench™ in Bottesford said: "We have been kindly sent contributions from across the village and from further afield, including some from individuals and groups in Lincolnshire and Suffolk, we have received approx 400 individually crafted poppies in total. All of these have now been displayed in two waves which flow from The Friendly Bench which is located on Granby Drive, Bottesford."

The remembrance event will take place at The Friendly Bench, on Granby Drive, tomorrow at 2pm.

Lindsay added: "If you would like to join us, please do come along.

The Friendly Bench in Bottesford (52915576)

"If you’d like to make donation to the Royal British Legion, please put it in an envelope marked ‘Poppies at The Friendly Bench’ and pop it through Warwick Flats door, Granby Drive, Bottesford."

The Friendly Bench was originally set up in Bottesford in 2018 to reconnect people to their communities and tackle social isolation and loneliness.

The mini-community garden comes with integrated seating and sensory planting enabling people to meet, chat, connect, build friendships and create a sense of belonging.

To find out more, visit their Facebook page at Friendly Bench Bottesford Community Group.

The Friendly Bench in Bottesford (52915573)

There will be some refreshments and, as with all The Friendly Bench events, it will be open to all and free to attend.