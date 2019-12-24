Hundreds of Grantham pupils collect unwanted glasses for charity

Hundreds of primary schoolchildren have helped give the gift of sight to children and adults by collecting 765 old or unwanted glasses for charity as part of Lunettes Opticians recycling campaign.

Lunettes Opticians in Grantham, Sleaford and Ruskington, teamed-up with 18 regional primary schools and Vision Aid Overseas charity asking people to donate any old or unwanted glasses into schools which are recycled and go to help other children and adults to see.

Schools in this area which took part are: Barrowby; Caythorpe; Little Gonerby Infant; St Anne’s; Great Gonerby St Sebastian’s; Denton; Harlaxton; Ingoldsby; Cranwell; Horbling Brown’s; and Pointon’s St Gilbert of Sempringham.

Lunettes at St Sebastian's School, Great Gonerby. (24597513)

Read more Grantham