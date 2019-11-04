Hundreds of handmade poppies fill Colsterworth village church

A stunning cascade of poppies has been unveiled at a village church.

Hundreds of knitted, crocheted and painted poppies adorn the walls, statues and railings at the Church of St John the Baptist in Colsterworth.

The display, which has been organised ahead of Remembrance Day this month, inspired people from the community in Colsterworth and Woolsthorpe to get involved including florists, a gardening club, curling club, focus group and the Methodist church.

Pupils from the village primary school and pre school have also painted poppies for the display and Colsterworth Scouts, Cubs and Beavers created poppies out of bottles.

Jackie Taylor, who has organised the display, is delighted with everyone’s efforts.

She said: “We wanted to do something special so I thought about creating a ‘weeping wall’ of poppies within the church as they did at the Tower of London. I got some of the ladies from the village including Woolsthorpe and together we started knitting poppies. We designed some of our own and turned to the internet for more ideas.”

Soon they had more than enough poppies for the wall and decided to start filling the church as well. Jackie has also created a quiz for people to guess the combined number of poppies at the church display. There will also be a raffle with prizes totalling up to £700 which has been donated by local businesses and organisations.All funds raised will be split equally between the church and the Royal British Legion.

Visitors will also be able to see a display within the church that has been dedicated to the elite American Pathfinder paratroops who stayed on a wartime airfield at RAF North Witham during the Second World War and played a key role in the D-Day invasion.

The church will be hosting a special remembrance day service organised by David and Debbi Heath-French, which will be attended by Senior Sergeant Steven Ekker, an American representative of the United States Air Force who will lay a wreath.

This will be followed by a tea and coffee for all veterans at the White Lion pub in Colsterworth accompanied by music from the 1940s.

