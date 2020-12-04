Hundreds of homes without power in the Grantham area

Hundreds of homes and properties are without power in the Grantham area.

The power cut happened within the last hour. Western Power says it is working to restore electricity as soon as possible.

The company says it estimates supplied will be restored by 3pm.

Western Power Distribution van (11530660)

Hundreds of properties are reported to be affected in Great Ponton and Little Ponton and also in the Colsterworth, Buckminster and Easton areas.