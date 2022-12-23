Around 200 jobs have been saved at a Lincolnshire paper products manufacturer after the firm was sold out of administration.

Consuma Paper Products was sold earlier this month to The Northwood Companies.

It will now operate as Northwood Consuma Tissue after administators were appointed to oversee the sale of the business.

Consuma Paper Products has been bought out of administration. (61533241)

The company, based at the Hurlingham Business Park off the A17 between Fulbeck and Cranwell, is now focused on supplying own brand facial tissues, household towels and toilet paper to some of the UK’s biggest grocery retailers.

Paul Fecher, chairman of The Northwood Companies, said the deal would allow for its Birmingham and Grantham-based operations to come together under The Northwood Companies group. He said: “It will bring together complementary sites to offer a full portfolio of products. Both sites have state-of-the-art equipment and dedicated professional staff.”

Mr Fecher added: “We are delighted to welcome to the Northwood family the directors and staff in Birmingham and Grantham, many of whom are very familiar with Northwood through years of working closely together. It is very much business as usual. We look forward to an exciting year ahead.”