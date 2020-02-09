Hundreds of pooches strut their stuff at dog show near Grantham

More than 1,000 pedigree dogs strutted their stuff at the Isle of Ely Kennel Club Dog Show at Arena UK, in Allington, on Saturday.

Pets and their owners travelled from all parts of the UK including Surrey, Kent and from as far away as Scotland, to take part in the annual event.

Pooches were judged in seven different categories including Working Dogs, Pastoral, Terriers, Hounds, Gun Dogs, Toys and Utility dog breeds.