Travelodge is looking to fill hundreds of positions across its 582 UK hotels.

The chain, which has hotels on the A1 at Gonerby Moor, Colsterworth and South Witham, has launched its 2022 recruitment drive and is hoping to fill 600 positions immediately across its UK hotels.

Each year the company welcomes millions of business and leisure customers and employs more than 10,000 people.

Travelodge, South Witham. (35924354)

Travelodge says joining the company opens the door to training, coaching and career progression, as the company's development programme has already helped thousands of entry-level colleagues progress into a management role.

It also says it is dedicated to supporting parents by offering flexible working hours around the school run so their staff can easily work and raise their family.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive, said: "The start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick start a new career change and joining the UK hospitality sector can be the best decision that you make.

"Working in the hotel industry is fun and exciting and it opens a door to a world of opportunities.

"We are currently searching for 600 new colleagues including 45 in the Midlands who have a passion, determination and a real desire to look after people and in return we will provide training, coaching and a dedicated career path."

"Our ‘Parents Programme’ offers jobs close to home, hours that can match the school run, benefits that suit families and a path into management."

Mr Bonnar added: "It is the one-stop programme to help parents work, raise their family and keep one foot firmly on the career ladder too."

Available positions across the Midlands include hotel manager, assistant hotel manager, housekeeping team members and receptionists.

Benefits for staff members include 50 per cent off Travelodge's UK hotels, room discounts for family and friends, work anniversary complimentary booking voucher, discounts at a range of retailers, life assurance, pension scheme and an employee assistance programme.